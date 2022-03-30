PGIMER’s non-faculty staff protest against delay in development works

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research’s (PGIMER) non-faculty staff, under the banner of PGI Employees Union and PGI Medical Technologists Association, held a protest against the delay of completing developmental works on campus.

Protestors demanded the resignation of superintendent hospital engineer PS Saini and blamed him for the financial losses and creating problems for the staffers.

Speaking on the same, PGI Contract Workers Union chairman Ashwani Kumar Munjal said, “The community centre’s renovation and completion has been delayed. Work had started after a delay of more than three years in 2021 and the institute failed to secure ₹39 lakh sanctioned by Member of Parliament Kirron Kher for renovation of the centre.

“Also, in spite of spending huge funds, the aim of isolation of PGI campus has not been achieved so far. In 2018, it was announced that more houses will be constructed while the already existing houses of the PGI staff will be renovated, but no work has been done.” he added.

Listing other incomplete projects, Munjal said, “In 2019, a multi-level parking for 640 cars was announced, but no work has started yet. The storm water project has also seen no work in the last 10 years. PGI also needs to improve garbage collection and disposal services.”

“PGIMER has also failed to start new operation theatres for years, and failed to renovate Nehru Hospital for the last five-six years or take up upgrades for the dental block and the National Institute of Nursing Education.”

Protesters also criticised the failure to renovate research Block A and B, DPGI office, Bhargava auditorium and board room, alleging unreasonable delay in construction of the NHE for poor planning and execution strategy, mother and child care and neurosciences centre.

PGIMER director Dr Surjit Singh, meanwhile, said, “These are the large infrastructural projects and each is being examined. Several issues have popped up before implementation and we have to focus on going through each project individually to make sure the required work is being done.”