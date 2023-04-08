Chandigarh: MBBS course gets PGIMER finance panel’s nod

The standing finance committee (SFC) of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Friday granted in-principle approval for starting the MBBS course. According to Kumar Gaurav Dhawan, the deputy director of administration, PGIMER, approximately 20 agenda items were discussed in the meeting, and the MBBS course received in-principle approval from the SFC. (HT Photo)

PGIMER is considering launching an MBBS course, similar to AIIMS, with an initial intake of 100 students, however, the exact number of seats is not clear yet.

“The agenda will now be forwarded to the hospital’s governing body for further approval,” he said. Approval has also been granted for several projects, including multi-level parking, 11 MD seats for the blood transfusion department, a few seats for clinical hematology, and non-faculty posts for the Institute of Telemedicine,” he added.

The introduction of an undergraduate programme will mark a significant development for PGIMER, which has traditionally focused on post-graduate courses. Currently, Chandigarh’s Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32 offers 92 MBBS seats in the general category.

The PGIMER is considering the possibility of commencing the MBBS course at its forthcoming Sarangpur centre, which is currently under construction.

The SFC meeting was chaired by Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan. Member of Parliament Kirron Kher and other members of the committee were also present.

As per Dhawan, in addition to the approval for the MBBS course, SFC has also approved the renovation and repair of employee homes, as well as the critical care block.

He further stated that the construction of the boundary wall for the Sarangpur extension centre has also received approval.