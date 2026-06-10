PGIMS Rohtak seeks Rampal’s help for organ donation awareness drive

The Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, has sought the support of preacher Rampal for a large-scale organ donation awareness campaign across the state. The Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, has sought the support of preacher Rampal for a large-scale organ donation awareness campaign across the state. (sourced)

Dr SK Singhal, director, PGIMS, Rohtak, and chairman of the steering committee of the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO), Haryana, in a statement claimed that he recently met Rampal.

“Appealed to the spiritual leader to encourage his millions of followers to pledge for organ donation and fill out donor consent forms,” reads the statement.

Dr Singhal announced that a special organ donation awareness camp will be organised by SOTTO, Haryana, during the three-day spiritual congregation to be held at Satlok Ashram at Dhanana of Sonepat district from June 26 to 28.

During the camp, a team from PGIMS and SOTTO, Haryana, will educate devotees about the organ donation process, brain death and the legal aspects associated with organ donation.

According to the statement, Rampal stated that while awareness regarding body donation is already being promoted among his followers, people will now also be encouraged to participate in the mission of organ donation.

Rampal, who was released on bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court on April 10, is currently staying at the Satlok Ashram in his native Dhamana village in Sonepat district. The case is related to the 2014 violence at the Satlok Ashram in Barwala, Hisar, during a major police and administrative operation against the ashram.