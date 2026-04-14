PGI’s got your back: Advanced precision pain therapy at Rs1,000

In a sigh of relief for patients suffering from lower back and joint pain, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has introduced an advanced precision pain therapy that will cost only around ₹1,000. The technique uses a Sodium Fluoride PET-CT scan to accurately identify the site from where the pain is originating, followed by a targeted steroid injection delivered with robotic assistance. Appointments for this procedure are currently available within one to two weeks of referral in PGIMER. (Shutterstock)

“Clinical outcomes have shown that nearly 84% of the patients experienced significant pain relief within three months. Importantly, the procedure has been found to be safe, with no major complications reported,” said Dr Rajender Kumar, additional professor, nuclear medicine department.

Appointments for this procedure are currently available within one to two weeks of referral in PGIMER.

Dr Anish Bhattacharya, head of the nuclear medicine department, said that the technique is a first-of-its kind in India and is backed by clinical evidence published in the European Journal of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging.

Dr Vishal and Dr Sarvdeep Singh, who run the back-pain clinic in OPD twice a week, reveal that the PGIMER receives around 1,000-2,000 back pain patients every month. “The new treatment will especially benefit those who are not suitable candidates for surgery and have not responded to physiotherapy or other therapies,” they said.

In clinical studies, patients reported partial to complete relief. One 54-year-old patient with severe back pain (pain score 9/10) experienced significant improvement after undergoing the treatment.

“Though the treatment is not for all musculoskeletal (back and joint) pain patients. Only a doctor can decide the line of treatment for examination,” added Dr Sarvdeep.

The team behind the innovation includes Dr Anish Bhattacharya, Dr Sarvdeep Singh Dhatt and Dr Vishal from the orthopaedics department, Dr Babita Ghai from anaesthesia & intensive care, Dr Rajender Kumar, Dr Harmandeep Singh and Dr Raza Abbas Mahdi from nuclear medicine department.