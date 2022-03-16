PGTI meet: Chandigarh’s Ajeetesh Sandhu takes lead on Day 1

City golfer Ajeetesh Sandhu made a happy return to Tollygunge Club after over a decade as he scorched the course with a seven-under 63 to lead the field in round one of the PGTI Players Championship 2022 on Tuesday.

Viraj Madappa, Rahil Gangjee, defending champion Karandeep Kochhar, Khalin Joshi, Vikram Rana and Varun Parikh were tied for second with scores of 64.

Sandhu, an Asian Tour winner, who last played an event at the venue in 2011, created several scoring opportunities for himself with his accuracy off the tee. He conceded an early bogey on the third before rallying with eight birdies. He capitalised on all the three par-5s with birdies.

Speaking about his performance, the 33-year-old said, “I put together a solid round today. I got myself in good positions with my tee shots which helped create chances with my wedge shots into the greens. I managed to make the most of the par-5s which are within reach at this golf course.”

Jeev off to good start

Star golfer Jeev Milkha Singh, who last played at Tollygunge as a 15-year-old junior golfer, meanwhile, came up with an error-free 65 to be tied eighth along with Rashid Khan, Veer Ahlawat, Sanjeev Kumar and Kolkata’s Sunit Chowrasia.

Jeev chipped-in for birdie on the 12th and made some good par-saves enroute his flawless 65.

Having worked hard on his game before beginning his new innings on the Senior Tour in a few weeks’ time, Jeev said, “I’m playing a competitive event at this venue after 35 years. I last played here as a junior. I got some very positive vibes playing here today. I didn’t have a practice round here and just went with the flow and what my caddie told me, so in that context I’m quite pleased with my effort.”

Another Chandigarh golfer Aadil Bedi, who shot a 68, fired a rare albatross on the par-5 seventh as he made his 9-iron second shot from 156 yards. The 21-year-old, winner of the last PGTI event at Tollygunge in 2020, was placed tied 31st along with another SSP Chawrasia.