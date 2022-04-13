PGTI Players Championship 2022: Chandigarh’s Abhijit takes lead in Round 1
Abhijit Singh Chadha hogged the spotlight on his home course to take the Round 1 lead at the ₹50 lakh TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship 2022 at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens. Chandigarh-based Abhijit’s dream start saw him shoot a six-under 66 that featured a hole-in-one on the 14th.
On a windy day when scoring was not easy, Gurugram’s Kartik Sharma produced the day’s only bogey-free card to be tied second at 67. Bangladesh’s Md Zamal Hossain Mollah and tricity golfer Ravi Kumar from neighbouring Chandimandir also struck 67s to join southpaw Kartik in tied second position.
The 30-year-old Abhijit, a three-time winner on the PGTI, made a solid start to the week with birdies on the second and fifth, landing his approach within six feet on the latter. Abhijit, who won in Pune last year, then zoomed on the leaderboard with a birdie on the 13th followed by a hole-in-one on the 14th.
Abhijit then had a minor blip on the 15th where he dropped a bogey, but more than made up for that with birdies on the 16th and 17th. He drove the green on the par-4 17th.
The Chandigarh golfer, who scored on three of the four par-5s on day one, said, “The wind didn’t affect me much as I play here day in and day out and know my way around the course. However, I feel the heat will be the bigger challenge this week. In that sense, we got lucky today with the weather as it wasn’t that hot.”
“The form has been good, but I feel that I haven’t peaked yet. I’m just beginning to play well. I’m confident of playing well this week as I know the conditions well here. The hole-in-one was special as it turned out to be a perfect 7-iron shot,” he added.
Kartik Sharma got going early with three birdies on the first six holes. Kartik, playing his second season on the PGTI, then had a quiet stretch till the 16th before closing in style with birdies on the last two holes which included a quality chip-putt on the 17th.
There were seven golfers bunched in tied eighth at 69 including Indian golfing great Gaurav Ghei as well as tricity golfers Ranjit Singh and Angad Cheema.
Among the other prominent names, Olympian Udayan Mane and Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Singh Sandhu were tied 15th with scores of 70. Defending champion Karandeep Kochhar of Chandigarh carded a 71 to be tied 24th.
Amateur golfer Justice Anupinder Grewal, 58, a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, shot a 79 in round one to be tied 111th.
PU Teachers’ Association urges V-C to clear pending promotion cases
The Panjab University Teachers Association has urged vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar to clear all the cases of promotion of teachers that are pending due to ambiguity over the term “shortly” used in clause 6.3 of the UGC regulations 2018. The teachers' body has said that they are being approached by a number of teachers, whose promotion cases have been stuck due to the pending clarification.
On way to exam, 15-yr-old boy shot dead in Amethi
A 15-year-old boy, a student of Class 10, was shot dead by unknown assailants when Saurabh was going to give his Board exam, in Amethi district, on Tuesday morning, police officials said. Before shooting him, his attackers also assaulted him brutally. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Saurabh Singh, alias a resident of Dharauli village, Devansh Singh, under Rasoolabad police station.
2 PU senators seek increase in retirement age as per UGC rules
Two members of the Panjab University senate wrote to the registrar on Tuesday requesting that the retirement age of teacher be increased from 60 to 65 as per regulations of the University Grants Commission. They requested that the process to amend regulations related to service conditions of teachers in PU calendar volume 1 (2007) be initiated to facilitate this. Presently, the retirement age for PU teachers is 60.
Over 150 vendors fined for flouting anti-tobacco rules in Noida
The district tobacco control cell has intensified its anti-tobacco drives around educational institutes across Gautam Budh Nagar. On Tuesday, DTCC fined over 150 vendors for violating Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (Cotpa), 2003, in Sector 125-126, where one private university and three private schools are located. The district consultant of DTCC, Dr Shweta Khurana added that 153 vendors were fined on Tuesday, which is the highest number of fines issued in Gautam Budh Nagar district on a single day.
Drugs case: Provide security, facilities to Majithia, court tells jail authorities
Mohali : Acting on applications by former Punjab minister and now an accused in a drugs case a Mohali court on Tuesday, Bikramjit Singh Majithia directed the jail authorities to provide security at a barrack where Majithia is lodged, besides asking the jail superintendent to improve facilities in prison. Pronouncing the order, additional district and sessions judge Sandeep Kumar Singla said the jail authorities should ensure proper security for the leader.
