PGTI players championship 2025: Chandigarh’s Yuvraj storms into sole lead courtesy tourney low of 61

Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Sandhu stormed into the sole lead courtesy a tournament low of nine-under 61 in round two of the ₹1 crore TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship 2025 presented by The Tollygunge Club Ltd, the opening event of the 2025 PGTI season. Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Sandhu in action during the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship in Kolkata on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The 27-year-old Yuvraj Sandhu (63-61), a winner of nine titles, including one on the international stage, followed up his top-notch 63 in round one with a sensational 61 on Wednesday to move into a commanding three-shot lead at 16-under 124.

Jamal Hossain (65-62) of Bangladesh, a winner on the PGTI last year, struck an equally impressive eight-under 62 to close the day in second position at 13-under 127.

Five players were bunched in tied third place at 10-under 130, including Honey Baisoya (65), Rahil Gangjee (67), Kolkata’s SSP Chawrasia (66), M Dharma (63) and Arjun Sharma (67).

Another city golfer Karandeep Kochhar was tied nineth.