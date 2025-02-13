PGTI players championship 2025: Chandigarh’s Yuvraj storms into sole lead courtesy tourney low of 61

Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Sandhu (63-61), 27, a winner of nine titles, including one on the international stage, followed up his top-notch 63 in round one with a sensational 61 on Wednesday to move into a commanding three-shot lead at 16-under 124
Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Sandhu stormed into the sole lead courtesy a tournament low of nine-under 61 in round two of the ₹1 crore TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship 2025 presented by The Tollygunge Club Ltd, the opening event of the 2025 PGTI season.
The 27-year-old Yuvraj Sandhu (63-61), a winner of nine titles, including one on the international stage, followed up his top-notch 63 in round one with a sensational 61 on Wednesday to move into a commanding three-shot lead at 16-under 124.
Jamal Hossain (65-62) of Bangladesh, a winner on the PGTI last year, struck an equally impressive eight-under 62 to close the day in second position at 13-under 127.
Five players were bunched in tied third place at 10-under 130, including Honey Baisoya (65), Rahil Gangjee (67), Kolkata’s SSP Chawrasia (66), M Dharma (63) and Arjun Sharma (67).
Another city golfer Karandeep Kochhar was tied nineth.
