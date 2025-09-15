PHDCCI recognises innovation in architecture, MP Tewari hails Chandigarh

The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) hosted the 4th edition of the Architectural Excellence Recognitions (AER) 2025 in Chandigarh on Sunday, celebrating innovation, sustainability, and pioneering work in the field of architecture and design. Congress MP Manish Tewari being feted at the event. (HT)

The event drew over 200 architects, designers, industry leaders, and academicians from across India.

Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari, the chief guest, described the city as one of the finest examples of modern urban planning envisioned by Le Corbusier.

He said that Chandigarh must continue to evolve without compromising its original beauty and identity. Linking creativity with the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Tewari said innovation and evolution are now central to shaping modern architecture.

Guest of honour HS Lucky, president of Chandigarh Congress Committee, congratulated the winners and said the recognitions encourage young architects while ensuring the preservation of architectural heritage.

Welcoming the gathering, Madhusudan Vij, Chair, Chandigarh Chapter of PHDCCI, said AER has become a platform to celebrate creativity and sustainable design. PHDCCI CEO and SG Dr Ranjeet Mehta underlined that architecture today must focus on people, inclusivity, and eco-friendly practices.

The jury, chaired by former council of architecture (COA) president Habeeb Khan, announced winners across 27 categories and four lifetime achievement awards.

Architect Neeraj Manchanda from New Delhi was named architect of the year 2025, while lifetime achievement awards went to leading figures including Rajnish Wattas and Charanjit Singh Shah.