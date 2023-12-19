close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Phone recovered from jailed Mohali RPG attack accused

Phone recovered from jailed Mohali RPG attack accused

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 19, 2023 09:08 AM IST

The 24-year-old was arrested by the National Investigation Agency from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, in January this year

Staff of the Model Jail, Sector 51, recovered a mobile phone from Deepak Ranga, the main shooter in the RPG attack on the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali in May 2022.

Chandigarh Police had taken his custody in April this year for his alleged involvement in Sector 15 double murder from 2019. (Getty image)
The 24-year-old was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, in January this year.

Chandigarh Police had taken his custody in April this year for his alleged involvement in Sector 15 double murder from 2019.

A case under Section 52-A (1) of the Prisons (Punjab Amendment) Act was registered at the Sector 49 police station on the complaint of Parveen Kumar, deputy jail superintendent, Model Jail.

