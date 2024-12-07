Phoolka to join SAD, says Punjab needs a strong regional force

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Dakha and human rights lawyer Harvinder Singh Phoolka, 69, on Saturday announced that he would be joining the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Dakha and human rights lawyer Harvinder Singh Phoolka, 69, on Saturday announced that he would be joining the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). (HT File)

A Jat Sikh from Bhadaur town of Sangrur who has been fighting a four-decade-long legal battle for victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Phoolka has the right credentials to emerge as a consensus candidate to head the SAD.

In this light he, however, clarified to reporters in Chandigarh: “I am not seeking any designation within the party or planning to contest the elections. My focus is solely on fortifying the Akali Dal and restoring its original stature.”

“I will join as a humble member, when the membership opens and don’t need any post,” he said while answering a question.

He added that Punjab needs a strong regional force and for that SAD needs to be strengthened.

“The recent reforms in SAD’s leadership are a positive development that instills hope among those who have long awaited a rejuvenated Akali Dal. Punjab needs a strong regional party to address its unique challenges. The current leadership has acknowledged past mistakes, creating a new opportunity to rebuild trust among Sikhs and Punjabis and expand membership base,” he said.

On December 2, the Sikh clergy, while pronouncing the ‘tankhah’ (religious punishment) for Sukhbir Singh Badal and other SAD leaders for the mistakes committed between 2007 and 2017 when the party was in power in state, directed for reforms in the party within six months. Constituting a seven-member committee, led by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami, the clergy directed the party’s working committee to accept the resignations of Sukhbir Badal and other leaders to pave way for reforms. It also directed them to start a fresh membership drive.

Phoolka, a former leader of opposition in the Punjab assembly, who had resigned in 2017 when he was debarred from practising as a lawyer for acquiring an office of profit, appealed to the SAD core committee to launch a membership drive, pledging to be among the first to register.

Phoolka hits out at Mann govt

Phoolka also criticised the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government for its “failure” to ensure adequate security for Sukhbir, who had a narrow escape when former Khalistani terrorist Narain Singh Chaura fired at him, while he was performing sewa (penance for religious misconduct) at the Golden Temple entrance in Amritsar on December 4.