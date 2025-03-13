A man, identified as Fakir Chand, 55, a resident of Patiala district, succumbed to injuries at Jalandhar civil hospital on Wednesday morning after being assaulted by unknown robbers, police said. Pick-up driver assaulted by robbers dies in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Chand was found injured, lying in a pool of blood, near Jalandhar’s Raipur Rasoolpur village on Tuesday and was rushed to the civil hospital.

“The unidentified robbers fled with his pick-up vehicle and cash worth ₹17,000,” police added.

His relative Khushi Ram told police that his uncle used to deliver goods from Mohali to Jalandhar regularly. “On Monday, he was coming to Patiala after unloading the goods when he was attacked by the unidentified robbers with sharp-edged weapons,” he said.

Maqsudan police station SHO Balbir Singh said the police have started an investigation into the matter.

“It appears that the driver was robbed in some other area and was dumped on the roadside in Rasoolpur village. The probe is underway and an FIR will be registered soon,” the SHO said.