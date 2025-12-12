PIL on disruption in cath lab services in Jammu GMC: Court asks dean to file detailed affidavit

A division bench of the high court of J&K and Ladakh comprising chief justice Arun Palli and justice Rajnesh Oswal on Thursday directed the principal and dean Government Medical College, Jammu, to file a detailed affidavit with regard to the abrupt disruption of cardiac services at government super speciality hospital here. The division bench after carefully going through the affidavit raised certain queries and directed him to come up with a detailed and comprehensive affidavit and directed the registry to re-notify the instant PIL on December 18. (File)

The services had come to a grinding halt after four local vendors stopped supplies of stents, balloons and other devices over pending arrears of ₹30 crore. An affidavit was filed by GMC dean Dr Ashutosh Gupta.

The division bench, in the open court, read its contents wherein it was highlighted that on December 5, M/s Hindustan Life Care Ltd. communicated its decision to stop the supplies of cardiac stents, implants and devices over delay in release of payments.

The affidavit further stated that the principal, GMC, Jammu requested the suppliers to continue to supply. However, despite repeated requests and assurances, four local vendors of the Amrit Pharmacy stopped the supplies without prior notice, thereby endangering lives of the patients and creating a situation that could have resulted in major mishap.

In the affidavit, it was also divulged that a show-cause notice dated August 12 was also issued to HLL Life Care Ltd and the department immediately reached out to AIIMS, Vijaypur and other alternative sources and the system has been fully restored in the cardiology department.

In the said affidavit, it was also divulged that based on the preliminary evidence including CCTV footage, criminal proceedings have been initiated for alleged theft and unlawful removal of medical devices from cardiology department.

