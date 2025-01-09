Pil seeking reinstatement of Ilma Afroz: HC asks Himachal government to submit 3 names for Baddi SP’s post

Shimla Former Baddi SP Ilma Afroz (HT File)

The Himachal Pradesh high court has directed the government to submit the names of three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers on Friday for appointment as Baddi superintendent of police (SP), following which the court will appoint one of them at the post.

During the resumed hearing of a petition seeking reinstatement of former Baddi SP Ilma Afroz, a 2018-batch IPS officer, on the post, the high court issued directions to the government to provide a panel of three officers for appointment to the post.

The division bench comprising chief justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and justice Satyen Vaidya said after getting the names from the government, the court will decide who should be appointed as the Baddi SP on the basis of merit.

“During the hearing, division bench verbally observed that the public wants an SP of their choice and the government wants one of its choice. So, the bench called for a panel of three officers,” said advocate Roop Lal Chaudhary, representing the petitioner in the case, Sucha Ram.

During a hearing on January 4, the state apprised the high court that Ilma Afroz had ‘opted to be transferred’ from the post of Baddi SP.

Afroz was ‘pressured’ into taking leave: PIL

The PIL filed by Sucha Ram, a local, alleges that the Afroz was ‘pressured’ into taking a leave.

Afroz went on a 15-day leave from November 7 amid reports of differences with Congress MLA from Doon Ram Kumar Chaudhary.

The charge of Baddi SP was handed over to Himachal Pradesh Police Service (HPPS) officer Vinod Kumar Dhiman on November 14.

Sucha Ram, hailing from Nalagarh, had moved the Himachal Pradesh high court seeking Afroz’s reinstatement. The petition pointed out that during her tenure, Afroz took strict action against illegal mining, drug menace and organised crimes in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh development area.

The PIL alleged Afroz was ‘pressured’ into taking leave and law and order in the area ‘deteriorated’ after her transfer. The petition adds that there are 43 mining crusher units being operated by local politicians on the border of Solan district, near Punjab and Haryana. It claimed the police allegedly colluded with these ‘mafias’, ignoring directives from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the high court. The petition points out a September 9 high court order, which directed that the Baddi SP not be transferred without the court’s permission in wake of pending investigations of a sexual harassment case in Nalagarh. During the assembly’s monsoon session in September, MLA Chaudhary filed a privilege motion against Afroz, accusing her of ‘breaching his privacy’. The inquiry was assigned to deputy inspector general (DIG) Abhishek Dullar.

Who is Ilma Afroz

Afroz, who hails from a Kundarki village in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh, cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam with an all-India rank of 2,017.

After losing her father to cancer at the age of 14, she was raised by her mother. On social media accounts, Afroz refers to herself as a ‘farmer’s daughter’. She is a graduate in philosophy from St. Stephen’s, one of the most prestigious colleges of the Delhi University (DU). She then went to Oxford University for higher education.

During her studies, she went to Paris under an exchange programme and also participated in a voluntary service programme in Manhattan, New York. As a probationary officer Afroz was posted in Mandi district and then as sub-divisional police officer in Una. She has also served in the state disaster response force and Baddi is her first district as SP.

Afroz took over as Baddi SP in January last year and her confrontations with MLA Chaudhary started last August , when she issued challans to mining-related vehicles his wife. The conflict peaked after an alleged firing incident, in which bullets were fired at a bullet proof car of scrap dealer Ram Kishan. The investigations found that Ram Kishan had staged the attack to secure police protection after his application for an arms license was rejected.

After returning from the 15-day leave that was later extended to around 40 days, Afroz was posted to the police headquarters on December 16.