Pinjore: 1 arrested for kabaddi player’s murder

One of the accused behind the murder of transporter and kabaddi player Sonu Nolta (32) in Pinjore has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh, a police officer, wishing not to be named, said on Wednesday. He also said four persons were present in the assailants’ car when Sonu was targeted on June 5. Around 60 policemen are deployed across various states and districts to locate the assailants.

The officer further said that the police team, assigned with the case, is very close to apprehending the prime accused as well. A press conference by the police is expected in a day or two to announce the breakthrough, he stated.

According to officials, a total of four individuals were present in the car used in the murder which was recovered from the PGI parking lot on June 7. One of the accused, who was present in the car, has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh. His name was not disclosed by officials. He is being thoroughly interrogated. The police officer, quoted above, also said that the police team was close to apprehending another accused.

The murder of Sonu Nolta, a national-level Kabaddi player, took place outside the mall at Amravati Enclave (Pinjore) at around 10:30 pm on June 5. Piyush Piplani and Ankush were identified as the prime accused. Piyush had also posted a video on social media the next day, brandishing weapons. He had claimed responsibility for the crime and subsequently posted a second video. In those videos, he had mentioned the names of gangster Bhupinder Rana, Anmol Bishnoi and one Arzoo Bishnoi. Cops had obtained the IP address associated with these videos.

Around 60 policemen are currently deployed across various states and districts to locate the assailants and a search operation is underway.