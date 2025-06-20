Pinjore: Two lives snuffed out in 2 road crashes

Two fatal crashes were reported in Pinjore on Wednesday. In the second case, an electrician from Muradabad, Uttar Pradesh, died after his motorcycle was hit by a speeding tractor-trailer near Navanagar Ashram. (HT File)

In the first case, a pickup van driver from Himachal lost his life after a dumper truck, bearing a Haryana registration number, collided with his vehicle head-on near the Sukhomajri bypass.

The victim was identified as Vivek Mehta, 30, a resident of Kangra, who worked as a driver in Baddi. He was rushed to the civil hospital but succumbed to his injuries there.

In the second case, an electrician from Muradabad, Uttar Pradesh, died after his motorcycle was hit by a speeding tractor-trailer near Navanagar Ashram. The driver of the tractor-trailer fled soon after the incident. Onlookers rushed the victim, identified as Shiva, 22, to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. In both cases, FIRs have been registered under relevant sections.