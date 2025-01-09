Pistol, airdropped by drone, recovered along int’l border in Punjab

The Border Security Force on Wednesday seized a packet containing a pistol from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Amritsar district, an official said. The ‘Made in Austria’ Glock pistol is suspected to have been dropped by a drone from across the border. (HT File)

BSF personnel conducted a search operation after getting information about the presence of a suspected item, said the official.

“During the search operation, at about 10.45 am, the troops recovered one packet containing a Glock pistol along with an empty magazine and one live round from a field adjacent to Hardoratan village in Amritsar district,” said the official.

“The packet was wrapped with yellow adhesive tape. An iron ring was tied with the pistol grip with a black-coloured thread which indicates it is a drone dropping case,” he said.