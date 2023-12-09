close_game
Pistol, ammunition recovered from Nowshera

Pistol, ammunition recovered from Nowshera

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Dec 09, 2023 08:56 AM IST

Security forces on Friday recovered a pistol and eight rounds from Lamberi area along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera tehsil of Rajouri district, said officials

A case under relevant sections was registered at the Nowshera police station. (iStock)
The consignment was suspected to have been dropped by a Pakistani drone on December 5.

“In a significant development, army and police conducted a joint operation resulting in the recovery of a pistol and eight rounds of pistol ammunition in the vicinity of Patrari Rajalkote area of Nowshera,” said officials.

“The operation was prompted by intelligence received from local sources who reported a drone on December 5. During the search operation, the teams discovered a pistol and eight rounds from the suspected location. Further search of the area is on,” added officials.

