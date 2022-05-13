Pitbull goes on rampage, attacks five people in Mohali’s Phase 10
A pet pitbull dog attacked five people, including a visually impaired man, in SBI Colony, Phase 10 on Wednesday.
The dog bit the visually impaired man, Somnath, 33, in the leg and left four others, including a child, also seriously injured. Somnath was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, for treatment.
Even as residents alleged that the dog had bitten many people on two previous incidents and also killed a stray dog in a fight, police had not registered a case against the owner until Thursday.
Phase 11 station house officer (SHO) Gagandeep Singh said the dog owner promised to abandon the animal away from the residential areas. Meanwhile, residents alleged that the dog owner had made similar assurances in the past as well, but failed to act on them and the police had also not taken any action against him.
-
CBI dismisses four sub-inspectors for extortion bid on Chandigarh bizman
The Central Bureau of Investigation has dismissed its four sub-inspectors, posted in New Delhi, for trying to extort ₹25 lakh from a Ludhiana resident by threatening to implicate Abhishek Dogra, a resident of Civil Lines, Ludhiana, who runs a firm in IT Park, Chandigarh in a terrorism case. The accused CBI sub-inspectors (SI) are Sumit Gupta, Pardeep Rana, Ankur Kumar and Akash Ahlawat. SI Sumit was already under suspension. CBI also conducted searches at the accused's premises and found incriminating documents that are being scrutinised.
-
Chandigarh’s day temperature crosses 40°C as Cyclone Asani’s effect wanes
The maximum temperature crossed the dreaded 40C mark in Chandigarh on Thursday. At 40.6C, the day temperature was 1.6 degree above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department. Thursday was the first day in May this year when the temperature breached the 40C mark. The minimum temperature also rose from 27.8C to 29.6C, 6.8C above normal. This is the highest minimum temperature since 29.5C on May 3.
-
Greenfield Alignment project: Punjab govt to chargesheet former Mohali revenue officer
The Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court that a decision has been taken to issue a chargesheet to Gurjinder Singh Benipal, former land acquisition officer (LAO)-cum-district revenue officer, Mohali, in connection with the ₹263-crore increase in the land acquisition cost in respect of the 30-km stretch of the Greenfield alignment project, coming up between Mehmadpur, Ambala, and IT City, Mohali.
-
Doctor booked for raping mentally disabled woman at Lalru clinic
The Lalru police have booked a doctor for raping a mentally disabled elderly woman at Dr Shubhakar Vishwas' clinic in Handesra village on Tuesday night. While passing by Dr Vishwas' clinic,an eye-witness, Chotu Singh, a resident of Handesra villagee heard a woman's cries from inside. When he tried to open the clinic's door, he found it locked from the inside. Singh immediately called his friends Parminder and Jaswinder, who broke open the door and found the doctor raping a mentally disabled elderly woman.
-
Cracks in homes above metro tunnel in Kolkata; panicked residents shifted to hotels
Panic struck residents of central Kolkata's Bowbazar area late on Wednesday when cracks reappeared in some old residential buildings located above an underground tunnel of the upcoming section of the East-West Metro railway project. Many residents said they felt tremors. Police evacuated at least five buildings at the affected Durga Pituri Lane till Thursday morning. Local people said cracks were seen in 10 houses, some of them more than a century old.
