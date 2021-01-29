IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 'PLA efforts to alter status quo were and are being effectively countered'
Northern Command army commander Lt Gen YK Joshi. (Ht Photo)
Northern Command army commander Lt Gen YK Joshi. (Ht Photo)
chandigarh news

'PLA efforts to alter status quo were and are being effectively countered'

GOC of the Army’s Northern Command, Lt Gen YK Joshi, says operational advantage achieved in August 2020 has given our troops the position of equivalence though it’s difficult to fix timelines for disengagement
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 03:23 PM IST

The Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) agreed to push for “early disengagement” of their frontline troops at friction areas on the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh at the ninth round of military talks on Sunday. Lt Gen YK Joshi, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Army’s Northern Command, spoke to Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, about the current situation in Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir. Edited excerpts:

What is the current situation in eastern Ladakh?

The operational advantage achieved by our troops on August 29-30, 2020, has put the PLA on the backfoot in key areas. This gives us the position of equivalence. Necessary measures have been put in place to respond to any threat over the entire spectrum of conflict. Any efforts by the PLA to change the status quo were and are being effectively countered. The 9th Corps Commander-level talks were held on January 24. The focus is to restore the status quo ante pre-May 5, 2020, and the same has been communicated to PLA counterparts. They also want to disengage at the earliest. It is difficult to fix timelines for such a complex issue, yet we are hopeful of an early and amicable resolution.

Also read: Jaishankar yellow-cards China for violating pacts, spells out the India way

In case of a conflict, how prepared are we?

We have been relentless from the moment the situation escalated in eastern Ladakh in May 2020. Our troops are equipped with the wherewithal to inhibit any PLA misadventure.

Chinese have ramped up border infrastructure along LAC. What about us?

In May 2020, the existing infrastructure helped [Indian] forces to effectively counter the PLA threat. The infrastructure has been boosted in terms of roads, bridges, billeting of troops, availability of weapon systems in the tactical battle area. Apart from the civil administration and government machinery, Border Roads Organisation has also pitched in to support the troops. IAF [the Indian Air Force] has also played a major part in ensuring that an air bridge is up and running once the roads close due to snow.

Pakistan is using drones and digging cross-border tunnels to push arms, drugs, and terrorists into Jammu & Kashmir. How are we tackling this?

A strong counter-infiltration grid, physical domination at multiple tiers, and the latest technology have brought down the intrusion rates to negligible along the LoC [Line of Control]. There is a state of despondence among terror groups which is forcing ISI [Inter-Services Intelligence] and the Pakistan Army to explore alternate methods. ...these [tunnels] are dug up under fields that are invisible due to tall elephant grass on the Pakistan side. BSF [Border Security Force] has launched an anti-tunnel drive across the IB [International Border]. We have ground-penetrating radars that help in the detection of tunnels, anti-tank mines, and IEDs [improvised explosive devices], besides anti-drone systems.

On Army Day, you said the internal situation in Jammu & Kashmir is stable and under control but has the potential of flaring up. Can you elaborate?

The situation is stable yet the dynamics that are at play are never constant. Our adversaries have left no stone unturned to keep Jammu & Kashmir on the boil. With the actions taken by the administration and measures adopted by security forces, Pakistan Army is facing an existential threat. It will attempt to use all its cards to flare up the situation. The increasing number of unilaterally unprovoked ceasefire violations, Pakistan-based tanzeems [organisations] trying to enhance recruitment, providing financial support to overground workers, and narco-sponsored finances for terror activities are proof of their desperation.

How is the situation in the Kashmir Valley? How many terrorists are still active there?

In Kashmir, the synergised counter-terrorist grid eliminated 184 terrorists including top commanders, in 2020. Several hideouts were also busted, and large quantities of arms and ammunition were seized. Actions by security forces and intelligence agencies led to arrests of a large number of OGWs [over-ground workers], thereby denting the network of tanzeems. The situation has moved towards peace, but the challenge lies in sustaining it.

What is being done to reverse the trend of radicalisation of Kashmiri youth by Pakistan via the internet?

ISI, which is spearheading the proxy war in Jammu & Kashmir, is employing a host of social media platforms and technologies for spreading propaganda, pushing radicalisation, and intensifying a false sense of victimhood. The drop in their cadre strength due to a robust counter-infiltration grid has forced Pakistan to create digital tanzeems as proxy fronts to Hizbul Mujhaideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) which are using social media for recruitment. This effort is being countered by a comprehensive multi-agency initiative. The deep monitoring of social media platforms and cyber-surveillance of suspects has been undertaken.

How many terror launch pads are active across the LoC?

Over the last 30 years, Pakistan has established an extensive terror infrastructure comprising terrorist training camps and launch pads across the LoC. We have confirmed reports of 19 active terrorist camps and over 50 launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. As per reports, around 300 terrorist cadres are ready to infiltrate. Of these, most are of Pakistan-origin terror groups such as LeT, JeM and Al Badr.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Northern Command army commander Lt Gen YK Joshi. (Ht Photo)
Northern Command army commander Lt Gen YK Joshi. (Ht Photo)
chandigarh news

'PLA efforts to alter status quo were and are being effectively countered'

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 03:23 PM IST
GOC of the Army’s Northern Command, Lt Gen YK Joshi, says operational advantage achieved in August 2020 has given our troops the position of equivalence though it’s difficult to fix timelines for disengagement
READ FULL STORY
Close
Foodgrains, though stored and preserved by the state food department, are a property and responsibility of the Food Corporation of India. (HT file photo)
Foodgrains, though stored and preserved by the state food department, are a property and responsibility of the Food Corporation of India. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

CBI raids FCI godowns in Punjab, Haryana after complaints of irregularities

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:28 PM IST
Raids being conducted in godowns of Bathinda, Dhuri, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Sangrur, Tarn Taran, Moga, Khanna, Patiala and Jagraon in Punjab.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers protest during a tractor rally near the Singhu border crossing in Delhi,(Bloomberg)
Farmers protest during a tractor rally near the Singhu border crossing in Delhi,(Bloomberg)
chandigarh news

Haryana govt extends suspension of mobile internet, SMS services in 3 districts

ANI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:29 AM IST
This order is issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of these three districts of Haryana and will be in force with immediate effect.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers shift their camp site at Jaisinghpur Khera border in Rewari district on Thursday. (PTI Photo)
Farmers shift their camp site at Jaisinghpur Khera border in Rewari district on Thursday. (PTI Photo)
chandigarh news

Farmers told to vacate protest sites in Haryana, UP

By Leena Dhankhar, S Raju, Sunil Rahar, Hindustan Times, Rohtak/gurugram/meerut
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:28 AM IST
  • Farmers across rural Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh held local maha-panchayats to discuss the future course of action on Thursday, deciding to intensify the protest after a few days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fatalities linked to coronavirus have almost been halved; only 17 deaths reported this month. (Representational picture)
Fatalities linked to coronavirus have almost been halved; only 17 deaths reported this month. (Representational picture)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh’s active Covid-19 cases remain below 1% for 10 days in a row

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:02 AM IST
Only 232 cases have been reported in the past one week, even though the testing levels have remained largely constant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Chandigarh court frames charges against three in 2013 Audi-Tavera killer crash

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:59 AM IST
The accident had claimed the lives of two students from Ghazibad and a taxi driver from Himachal Pradesh
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

2011 riot case: Kalka MLA Pradeep Chaudhary, 14 others jailed for 3 years

By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:55 AM IST
In May 2011, MLA Pradeep Chaudhary was part of an unruly mob that had set two govt vehicles on fire in a Solan village
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Petrol prices breach 83 per litre in UT for the first time

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:46 PM IST
In the past 28 days, the petrol rates in Chandigarh have risen by 2.75, while diesel prices have gone up by 85 paise.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana BKU leader Gurnam Singh Charuni addressing farmers protesting the new farm laws. (HT file photo)
Haryana BKU leader Gurnam Singh Charuni addressing farmers protesting the new farm laws. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Political ambition fuels Charuni’s rise as Haryana farmer leader

By Hitender Rao
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:51 PM IST
He contested the 2019 assembly elections from Ladwa as an independent candidate but finished a poor eighth and forfeited his security deposit, getting less than 1% of the 1.37 lakh votes polled
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters at the Red Fort on Republic Day. A political blame game has broken out over the siege at the national monument. (Reuters file photo)
Protesters at the Red Fort on Republic Day. A political blame game has broken out over the siege at the national monument. (Reuters file photo)
chandigarh news

Javadekar trying to shift Red Fort blame on Congress: Amarinder

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:16 PM IST
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday hit out at Union minister Prakash Javadekar over his “disgraceful and desperate” attempt to shift the blame for the Red Fort violence on the Congress
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has pointed out that J&K was a part of Punjab during the era of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, with Punjabi one of the vernacular languages of the region. (HT file photo)
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has pointed out that J&K was a part of Punjab during the era of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, with Punjabi one of the vernacular languages of the region. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Amarinder writes to PM to include Punjabi in J&K Official Languages Act

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:54 PM IST
Under the J&K Languages Bill, 2020, passed by both Houses of Parliament in September, Kashmiri, Dogri and Hindi were included in addition to the existing Urdu and English
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers in front of the Red Fort and hoist the Khalsa flag during the protest against the Centre’s farm laws on Republic Day. (Reuters file photo)
Farmers in front of the Red Fort and hoist the Khalsa flag during the protest against the Centre’s farm laws on Republic Day. (Reuters file photo)
chandigarh news

Deep Sidhu surfaces on Facebook, objects to being called traitor

By Ravinder Vasudeva
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:45 AM IST
In live video at 2am on Thursday, Sidhu said farm leaders calling him 'gaddar' for derailing the agitation are doing govt’s bidding; rather, they should have backed Red Fort protesters
READ FULL STORY
Close
Damaged security screening stations at Red Fort, a day after the violence in the Capital. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Damaged security screening stations at Red Fort, a day after the violence in the Capital. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
india news

Actor, ex-gangster at centre of farmers’ ire

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:36 AM IST
  • The farmers accused the two of taking control of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha stage on Monday evening, and pushing farmers to march onto the Outer Ring Road rather than the route decided with the police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Out of a total target of 4,895, so far only 2,464 persons have been vaccinated in Chandigarh. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Out of a total target of 4,895, so far only 2,464 persons have been vaccinated in Chandigarh. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Improper staff utilisation a concern during vax drive in Chandigarh

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:32 AM IST
Due to poor response, staff capacity is not being fully utilised; health dept’s request to increase number of beneficiaries turned down by Centre
READ FULL STORY
Close
Panjab University to hold MPhil, PhD entrance tests on March 7
Panjab University to hold MPhil, PhD entrance tests on March 7
chandigarh news

Panjab University to hold MPhil, PhD entrance tests on March 7

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:20 AM IST
After putting it on hold last year due to the pandemic, Panjab University (PU) has decided to conduct entrance tests for MPhil and PhD programmes on March 7 in physical mode
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP