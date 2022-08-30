Please Bappa with these delicious delicacies
No celebration of Bappa is complete without a food extravaganza
No celebration of Bappa is complete without a food extravaganza. And Ganesh Chaturthi is no different. Throughout the 10-day celebrations, devotees prepare bhog daily to please their beloved lord. So, we bring you some easy recipes to try out and serve the Elephant Lord this year:
Mango modak
INGREDIENTS
2 cup khoya, 1 cup mango pulp, 0.67 cup sugar, 0.5 tsp cardamom powder, a pinch of saffron, 2 tsp ghee (for greasing)
METHOD
- Roast the khoya for 2 minutes. Add sugar and mix well for 3-4 minutes.
- Add mango pulp and let it cook for 4-5 minutes. Add cardamom powder and saffron and mix well.
- Cook over medium-low flame for 8-10 minutes. Turn off the flame and let it cool.
- Grease modak moulds with ghee and shape the khoya-mango mixture using the moulds.
- By Harkrishan Singh, of Ghar Ki Rasoi
Kesari shrikhand
INGREDIENTS
Large pinch saffron, 1kg yogurt, 1/3 cup sugar, 2 tbsp warm milk, one pinch nutmeg powder, 1/4 tsp green cardamom powder, 5-6 each blanched, peeled and sliced almonds and pistachios
METHOD
- Tie the yogurt in a muslin cloth and hang it overnight, in a refrigerator, to drain.
- Transfer the drained yogurt into a bowl. Add sugar and mix well.
- Soak saffron in warm milk, cool, and add to the yogurt mixture. Add the nutmeg powder and cardamom powder.
- Serve chilled, with sliced almonds and pistachios garnish.
- By Shantanu Behera, a home chef
Rava ladoo
INGREDIENTS
4 tbsp ghee, 1 cup rava, 6 tbsp fresh grated coconut or desiccated coconut, 1/2 cup sugar, 3 tbsp chopped nuts (cashew, almond, pistachio), 1tbsp raisins, 1/2 tsp cardamom powder
METHOD
- Melt 1 tbsp ghee in a heavy pan on low heat. Add 1 cup rava and roast until fragrant.
- Add 6 tbsp fresh grated coconut or desiccated coconut. Roast for 1-2 minutes on low flame. Cool to room temperature.
- Blend 1/2 cup sugar in a grinder. Add the rava-coconut mix to it. Grind again to a semi-fine texture.
- Heat 3 tbsp ghee on medium-low flame. Add the chopped nuts. Fry till golden. Add 1tbsp raisins.
- Add the ground rava-coconut-sugar mix and cardamom powder to the pan while the ghee is still hot. Mix well.
- Take small portions of the mix in your palms and shape into ladoos.
- By Tanvi Desai, a food blogger
Dal vada
INGREDIENTS
1/2 cup chana dal soaked for 2 hours, 1 finely chopped green chilli, 1/2 inch finely chopped ginger, 4-5 finely chopped curry leaves, 2-3 tbsp finely chopped coriander leaves, salt to taste, oil for frying
METHOD
- Grind the soaked chana dal until medium coarse texture. Add only 1-2 tbsp water while grinding.
- Transfer to a medium bowl. Add finely chopped green chilli, ginger, curry leaves, coriander leaves and salt.
- Mix well. Grind 1/4 cup of the mixture again until smooth and mix with the remaining batter.
- Grease your palms with oil and divide the mix into equal portions. Shape the vadas.
- Heat oil in a pan over medium flame. Deep fry the vadas until golden brown and crispy. Serve hot.
- By Suneetha Raman, of Telugu Kitchen
Ragi chakli
INGREDIENTS
500gm ragi flour, 2 tsp ginger paste, 2 tsp chilli powder, 2 tbsp refined oil, 300gm besan, salt and water as required
METHOD
- Mix ragi flour, besan, ginger paste, chilli powder and salt in a large bowl. Add oil and water.
- Knead a soft and smooth dough.
- Preheat the microwave and grease the baking tray with some oil.
- Shape the dough into chaklis on the tray. Ensure that the pieces are not touching.
- Bake in the preheated oven at 360°F for 15-20 minutes.
- By Pratibha Manjrekar, a Maharashtian foodie
