PM dismayed people by not referring to restoration of statehood and assembly elections: J&K Congress

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee on Sunday said that Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi disappointed the people of Jammu and Kashmir by not uttering a word about restoration of statehood and restoration of democracy, by holding early Assembly elections.

Reacting to the PM’s speech JKPCC said that Prime Minister did not utter a word about the promise to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, on the floor of parliament, when he visited here first time, after more than two and half years after it was disintegrated and downgraded into two UTs.

“Prime Minister also did not mention a word about possibility of holding early assembly elections , aș it shall be four years în June, when Jammu and Kashmir was puț under Governor’s rule,” said chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma.

The Prime Minister was expected to address the aspirations of people of all sections, who are seeking restoration of full statehood and early restoration of democratically elected government but it has proved that BJP does not bother about the people’s aspirations and hardships under the bureaucratic regime, not accountable to the people, he added.

“All the people were surprised when the historic Dogra state was disbanded and downgraded unilaterally, in August 2019 without any reasoning but it was promised on the floor of parliament that it shall be restored soon aș things improve. All the people în one voice seek restoration of snatched statehood and early restoration of democracy but Modi government is least bothered about the people,” he said.

Sharma said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was running a proxy government through LG administration and has developed vested interest.

“On other hand BJP government has remote controlled the draft report of delimitation which is highly defective but the commission is not listening. If the delimitation is managed and manipulated, it amounts to rigging before the actual elections,” said J Sharma.

PM had assured the all party meeting în June last year that delimitation commission shall hear everyone especially stake holders but commission has done eye wash and presented a biased draft report, which is heavily defective needing complete review, he added.

Referring to various developmental works initiated or completed, he said that it is welcome that government is pushing forward the developmental projects initiated by previous UPA and carrying Forward the developmental process but lot more needed to be done but the political initiatives are totally missing by Modi government especially restoration of democracy, he concluded.