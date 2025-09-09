PM Modi in Kangra after aerial survey of flood-hit Mandi, Kullu

Dharamshala/Shimla: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took stock of the flood and landslides situation in Himachal Pradesh and reached Kangra after conducting an aerial survey of disaster-hit Mandi and Kullu districts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at the Gaggal airport in Kangra on Tuesday. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla is also seen. (HT Photo)

The Prime Minister was welcomed by governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri. Leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur, state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal and other BJP MLAs were also present at the Gaggal airport.

The chief minister and officials briefed PM Modi about the flood situation during a meeting. BJP leaders would also apprise the PM of the situation in the state.

Himachal Pradesh has suffered losses to the tune of ₹4,122 crore due to cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides triggered by heavy rains between June 20 and September 8 and 370 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents in the state, according to the state emergency operation centre (SEOC).

Of the 370 fatalities, 205 were due to rain-related incidents, which include 43 deaths from landslides, 17 from cloudbursts, and nine from flash floods. Additionally, 41 people are still reported missing, while road accidents have accounted for 165 deaths.

As on Tuesday morning, 619 roads, including four national highways, were closed in the state and 1748 power transformers and 461 water supply schemes were disrupted.

The monsoon has caused significant damage, with a total of 6,344 houses, 461 shops and factories being fully or partially affected, besides massive damage to government and private lands.

Ahead of Modi’s visit, Sukhu said that he would urge the Prime Minister to grant relaxation in the Forest Conservation Act to facilitate grant of forest land to people who have been rendered landless due to the monsoon disaster.

In a post on X, hours before the arrival of the PM, he said that the state is suffering the pain of losing loved ones, villages being buried under debris and extensive damage to roads and electricity supply.

The CM said that he would urge PM Modi to initiate discussions on the formulation of a strategy for sustainable development in hill states and also raise a question before the PM that whether the development model being followed in hill states is sustainable and how the mountains could be saved from adverse impact of climate change.