PM Modi lauds Khattar’s ‘innovative governance’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Infosys Foundation Vishram Sadan at National Cancer Institute, Badsa in Jhajjar through video conferencing
PM Modi inaugurated the Infosys Foundation Vishram Sadan at National Cancer Institute in Jhajjar’s Badsa through video conferencing on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 12:45 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Infosys Foundation Vishram Sadan at National Cancer Institute, Badsa in Jhajjar through video conferencing.

An official spokesperson said Modi, while inaugurating the centre, said with this facility, patients coming to the National Cancer Institute, Jhajjar will get much relief.

The PM also lauded Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. He said the Haryana government, with Khattar at helm, is “the most constructive and innovative government of the last five decades”.

“The way the Haryana government is doing innovative work under Khattar’s leadership, the state has become a source of inspiration for other states,” Modi said.

The PM lauded the Infosys Foundation for building the Vishram Sadan and AIIMS Jhajjar for providing land, electricity and water for it.

Friday, October 22, 2021
