PM Modi not releasing required funds to Punjab: Vijay Inder Singla

Congress candidate of Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha seat, Vijay Inder Singla, while campaigning in Mohali, Kharar, Kurali and Nawanshahr promised to boost the health infrastructure in his parliamentary constituency. Singla claimed that the CPI has decided to support the Congress in the upcoming elections. (HT file)

Singla blamed the central and state governments for the poor healthcare in Punjab. He criticised the PM Modi-led government for wasting crores on advertisements while halting the National Health Mission (NHM) funds allocated for Punjab.

“Now people of Punjab will teach a lesson to the central government on June 1. The Centre has no respect for the federal structure and treats the non-BJP state governments as adversaries, using agencies to control them indirectly,” said Singla.

Singla along with Congress leader Rana KP Singh held a meeting with Communist Party of India in Rupnagar. Singla claimed that the CPI has decided to support the Congress in the upcoming elections.

“During my tenure as Sangrur member of Parliament (MP), we got a 300-bed PGI Sangrur hospital. I will now work for the similar results in Anandpur Sahib constituency. The PM can only show affection for Punjab by visiting Gurdwaras,” he added.

Under the NHM during the UPA government, 85% of the grant was provided by the central government and 15% by the state governments, said Singla. “The Modi-led government reduced this grant to 60%,” he added.