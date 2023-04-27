PM Modi, leaders across party lines pay floral tributes to Badal

Chandigarh : Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tributes to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s erstwhile ally and Shiromani Akali Dal (BJP) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal at the SAD headquarters in Sector 28, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tributes to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s erstwhile ally and Shiromani Akali Dal (BJP) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal at the SAD headquarters in Sector 28, Chandigarh, on Wednesday.

Badal had not been keeping well and was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali on April 16 after he complained of uneasiness in breathing. He died on Tuesday evening aged 95.

Modi laid a wreath before expressing condolences to Badal’s son and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and other family members. Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit also accompanied Modi.

Besides Modi, political leaders cutting across party lines reached the SAD headquarters to pay last respect to the departed leader.

The Punjab government has declared a holiday on Thursday (April 27) as a mark of respect to the former chief minister. According to an official order, all government offices, departments, boards, corporations and educational institutions in the state will remain shut on Thursday.

The Centre has already announced two days of state mourning on April 26 and 27 across the country as a mark of respect to the former chief minister.

Badal will be cremated at his native Badal village in Muktsar district at 1pm on Thursday.

Condoling the Akali patriarch’s demise, Modi said that Badal was a colossal figure in Indian politics and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to the nation. Taking to Twitter, Modi said: “Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure of Indian politics and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times.”

Other leaders who reached SAD’s headquarters to pay homage to Badal include Union minister of state for commerce and industry Som Parkash, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, former Gujarat CM and BJP’s Punjab affairs in-charge Vijay Rupani, Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema, education minister Harjot Singh Bains and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

Badal was later taken to his native village in a procession passing through Mohali, Patiala, Sangrur, Barnala and Bathinda.

Former Haryana CM Om Parkash Chautala, former minister of state for external affairs Preneet Kaur, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma, party leader Sunil Jakhar, Bahujan Samaj Party leader Avtar Singh Karimpuri, former Punjab CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, former Punjab Congress chief HS Hanspal and Congress leader Lal Singh also paid tributes to Badal.

Among the family members, the former CM’s daughter Parneet Kaur, son-in-law Adaish Partap Singh Kairon, grandson Anantbir Singh, nephew Manpreet Singh Badal and Bikram Singh Majithia were present. Akali leaders Balwinder Singh Bhundar, Prem Singh Chandumajra, former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Paramjit Singh Sarna, former SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal, Surjit Singh Rakhra, Janmeja Singh Sekhon, Upinderjit Kaur and Sharanjeet Singh Dhillon also reached SAD’s headquarters to pay floral tributes to the departed leader.

Besides Punjab director general of Punjab Gaurav Yadav, a number of officers of the state police and civil administration paid floral tributes to the departed leader. Other present on the occasion included farm leaders Balbir Singh Rajewal and Harinder Singh Lakhowal.

“Gratitude to PM @narendramodi ji for coming to Chd to pay homage to 5 time CM and Akali patriarch S Parkash Singh Ji Badal. PM paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of Badal Sahab & commiserated with SAD president @office ofssbadal & thousandsof well wishers on the occasion (SIC),” reads a message from the party, on twitter.