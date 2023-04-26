PM Modi pays tributes to long-time ally Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tributes to the BJP’s erstwhile ally and Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal at the SAD headquarters in Sector 28, Chandigarh, on Wednesday afternoon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tributes to Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal at the SAD headquarters in Chandigarh on Wednesday afternoon. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Modi laid a wreath before expressing condolences to Badal’s son and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and other family members.

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit accompanied the Prime Minister.

The BJP-led central government has declared two days of national mourning after the death of Punjab’s five-time chief minister. The flag will be flown at half-mast across the country for two days, while all official entertainment programmes have been cancelled.

The Punjab government has declared a holiday on April 27 as a mark of respect to the leader, who will be cremated at his native Badal village in Muktsar district at 1pm on Thursday.

Parkash Singh Badal passed away after a prolonged respiratory illness at a private hospital on Tuesday night.

Prime Minister Modi said that Badal was a colossal figure in Indian politics and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. Taking to Twitter, Modi said, “Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure of Indian politics and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times.”