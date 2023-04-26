Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Manmohan Singh pens condolence letter to Sukhbir Badal; and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: Manmohan Singh pens condolence letter to Sukhbir Badal; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 26, 2023 01:00 PM IST

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.

Parkash Singh Badal with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (File/ PTI)
Manmohan Singh pens condolence letter to Sukhbir Badal: 'Your beloved father...'

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday condoled the demise of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) veteran and five-time chief minister of Punjab Parkash Singh Badal and said that he was a political stalwart who played a significant role in Punjab politics for many decades. Read more

Vivek Agnihotri reacts as Twitter user tells him to feed poor instead of giving out books: 'Sab main hi karoon?'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri questioned a Twitter user who asked him to feed the poor people instead of promoting a book. Read more

'Honestly, Rohit should take a break': Gavaskar dishes out 'MI need a miracle' verdict, voices major ‘WTC Final’ concern

Mumbai Indians faced their second defeat in a row on Tuesday night, going down by 55 runs to Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. Read more

Reasons why we ignore our gut feeling

The gut feeling is almost always right. When we are in situations where we understand that it is not working for us in the right direction, our body sends the signal of fight or flight mode. Read more

Amazing benefits of Almond milk

Almond milk is one of the best plant-based milk options and a powerhouse of nutrition. Read more

