 PM Modi’s Punjab campaign from May 23 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PM Modi’s Punjab campaign from May 23

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 19, 2024 05:54 AM IST

After Patiala rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address gatherings in Gurdaspur and Jalandhar on May 24.

(Strap) After Patiala rally, Modi to address gatherings in Gurdaspur and Jalandhar on May 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address four rallies in Punjab.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address four rallies in Punjab.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kickstart his Punjab campaign from Patiala on May 23. According to the tentative schedule received by Punjab BJP headquarters, a day after attending the rally in support of BJP’s Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur, Modi will address two rallies in Gurdaspur and Jalandhar on May 24.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to a senior BJP leader, Modi is likely to address seven rallies in Punjab out of 13 Lok Sabha segments. With stakes high for the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, scheduled on June 1, the party will launch its blistering campaign on Monday when Union home minister Amit Shah will address a rally in the state. Shah is likely to address five rallies in the state.

Other senior BJP leaders, whose tentative availability for electioneering has been received by the party, include Uttar Pradesh chief minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath, defence minister Rajnath Singh and party’s national president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Interestingly, state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar had on Thursday written a letter to the Uttar Pradesh CM, urging him to address three rallies in Ludhiana, Batala and Jalandhar. “We are getting huge demand from grassroots workers to have your rallies in Punjab. This is because of your working style of running the UP government that your popularity in Punjab is very high,” Jakhar said, offering Yogi a night halt in Ludhiana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / PM Modi’s Punjab campaign from May 23

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On