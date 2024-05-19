PM Modi’s Punjab campaign from May 23

(Strap) After Patiala rally, Modi to address gatherings in Gurdaspur and Jalandhar on May 24 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address four rallies in Punjab.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kickstart his Punjab campaign from Patiala on May 23. According to the tentative schedule received by Punjab BJP headquarters, a day after attending the rally in support of BJP’s Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur, Modi will address two rallies in Gurdaspur and Jalandhar on May 24.

According to a senior BJP leader, Modi is likely to address seven rallies in Punjab out of 13 Lok Sabha segments. With stakes high for the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, scheduled on June 1, the party will launch its blistering campaign on Monday when Union home minister Amit Shah will address a rally in the state. Shah is likely to address five rallies in the state.

Other senior BJP leaders, whose tentative availability for electioneering has been received by the party, include Uttar Pradesh chief minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath, defence minister Rajnath Singh and party’s national president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Interestingly, state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar had on Thursday written a letter to the Uttar Pradesh CM, urging him to address three rallies in Ludhiana, Batala and Jalandhar. “We are getting huge demand from grassroots workers to have your rallies in Punjab. This is because of your working style of running the UP government that your popularity in Punjab is very high,” Jakhar said, offering Yogi a night halt in Ludhiana.