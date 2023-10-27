PM Modi, Shah taken aback by Kejriwal’s popularity: CM Mann
Oct 28, 2023 06:02 AM IST
Mann said that Shah is counting achievements of the Bharatiya Janata Party by going door-to-door and distributing pamphlets
On a visit to Ludhiana on Friday, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann took a dig at Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah and claimed that the two leaders are scared of Aam Aadmi Party convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
He said the two never set foot on the ground and were always travelling by air but are now meeting people after seeing Kejriwal as they are taken aback by the latter’s popularity, he claimed.
The CM was here to administer oath to new block in-charges in the constituency.
Mann also promised jobs to 2.9 lakh youth in the state.
