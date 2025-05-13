PM Modi visits Adampur air base near Jalandhar, interacts with soldiers

In a surprise visit on Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to Adampur air base, 25km from Jalandhar, in Punjab early on Tuesday morning to interact with air force personnel who played a key role in ensuring air defence during Operation Sindoor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with air force personnel and soldiers at the Adampur air base, 25km from Jalandhar, during a surprise visit on Tuesday morning. (X)

Later in a post on X, PM Modi said: “Earlier this morning, I went to Air Force Station (AFS) Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation.”

A senior official said PM Modi landed at Adampur airport at 6.15am and stayed at the air base for nearly 50 minutes during which he interacted with air force personnel and senior officers of the armed forces to gather information and feedback about Operation Sindoor.

The visit came hours after his address to the nation on Monday night.

‘Highly confidential’ visit

Adampur air base played a key role in ensuring air defence during the intense conflict with Pakistan following Indian strikes on terror sites in the neighbouring country on May 7 under Operation Sindoor. India and Pakistan agreed on May 10 to stop military actions. India has, however, made it clear it has merely paused its operation and its actions will be guided by Pakistan’s conduct.

“The sole purpose was to boost the morale of the armed forces who are giving a befitting reply to the drone and missiles shot by Pakistan. The PM was briefed by the commanders of the IAF about the ongoing operation and its logistics, and preparations,” the senior official said.

Jalandhar deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said Modi’s visit was “highly confidential” and district civil and police administration were not aware about it.

Sharing a 13-second video of the PM’s visit on X, former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said: “I salute the courage and commitment of our armed forces — India stands strong because of you.”

Key IAF base targeted by Pakistan

During their press briefing on May 10, the army authorities had said that Adampur air base was among the IAF bases, including Pathankot, Bathinda and Udhampur, that was targeted by Pakistan on the intervening night of May 9 and 10.

Debris of a projectile was found in a residential area of Kanganiwal village in Jalandhar district early on May 9. A migrant labourer, Satinder Kumar, was injured in the incident and hospitalised. A few houses and vehicles in the area were damaged as the debris was scattered around.

On May 12, the debris of an unidentified projectile laden with explosives was recovered from a generator room of a Markfed godown in Jalandhar’s Chuharwali village near the Adampur air base. The explosive was safely defused later.