PM Poshan: Centre releases 46 cr to Punjab for Midday Meal Scheme

HT Correspondent The Union ministry of education (MoE) has released ₹ 46 crore to the Punjab government for providing midday meals to students of government schools in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Shakti Nirman Scheme (PM POSHAN).

letterschd@hindustantimes.com

Chandigarh : The Union ministry of education (MoE) has released ₹46 crore to the Punjab government for providing midday meals to students of government schools in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Shakti Nirman Scheme (PM POSHAN).

The second instalment of recurring central assistance includes ₹34.45 crore for material cost and ₹6.51 crore for payment of honorarium to cooks-cum-helpers for free, cooked meals to children of Bal Vatikas and elementary classes (grades 1 to 8). Since PM POSHAN is a centrally sponsored scheme implemented on a 60:40 fund sharing basis, the state government has to release its matching contribution of ₹27.3 crore.

According to the ministry of education’s department of school education literacy, the total central funds released to the state government during the current financial year amount to ₹92 crore. The state finance department must release central assistance along with the matching minimum contribution to schools and implementing agencies within a week for the effective implementation of the scheme,” according to a letter received from the central ministry.

The state authorities have also been asked to periodically check the health status of children, develop school nutrition gardens, and provide information on health check-ups of all students, training of cooks-cum-helpers, cooking competitions held and the number of children provided de-worming tablets this year. The letter further stated that the district administrations should maintain buffer stock of food grains for a month to avoid disruption due to unforeseen exigencies.

The Union ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution is supplying wheat at ₹2 per kilogram and fortified rice at ₹3 per kg under PM Poshan instead of below poverty line rates. The education ministry has approved ₹370 crore for the 2025-26 financial year, including the central government’s share of ₹231 crore and state’s contribution of ₹138 crore.