PM Modi can’t suppress Opposition’s voice, says Sunita Kejriwal in Haryana

Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi over her husband’s arrest by the CBI and said “the PM” sent her husband behind bars in a “fake case”. In an emotional appeal to Haryana voters, Sunita said that the PM has a problem with Haryana residents as he sent the Haryana lad to jail. (HT File)

Addressing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers at Sampla in Rohtak, Sunita said Arvind Kejriwal is an honest politician but the PM has sent him to jail in a fake case, which does not exist anywhere.

“Arvind had improved the conditions of schools and hospitals in Delhi and Punjab after the AAP came to power. The Prime Minister was scared of AAP’s development model and he sent Arvind behind bars so that the people can’t get free electricity, better mohalla clinics and good quality of schools for poor children. He can’t suppress the Opposition’s voice. The way we improved Delhi and Punjab, we will ensure development of Haryana after coming to power,” she added.

In an emotional appeal to Haryana voters, Sunita said that the PM has a problem with Haryana residents as he sent the Haryana lad to jail.

“Arvind was born in a village in Haryana and later became chief minister of Delhi because of his honesty and dedication. He brought laurels to Haryana as the world leaders applauded his work. The way Gujarat residents supported BJP’s PM candidate Narendra Modi ji in the 2014 general polls, I urge you to support Arvind Kejriwal in the upcoming assembly polls by ensuring victory of AAP candidates and defeating BJP nominees,” she added.

Sunita said the AAP will ensure five guarantees, including free electricity for domestic units, free education and medical treatment, employment for every youth and ₹1,000 per month to every woman, if the party voted to power in Haryana.

“ The people of Sampla either have to visit Delhi or Rohtak for medical treatment because there is no hospital. We will build mohalla clinics in every village, better schools will be built and youths will get employment,” she added.