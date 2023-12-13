PM SHRI Schools scheme: Prepare comprehensive 5-year plan to reduce distance of schools, says Sinha

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday reviewed the implementation of PM SHRI Schools (PM Schools for Rising India) scheme in the Union territory. Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha (PTI file)

On the occasion of Teacher’s Day last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced PM-SHRI for the upgrade and development of around 14,500 schools across the country.

Under the phase 1, 233 schools from J&K have been approved for PM SHRI Schools by the ministry of education. In the second phase, J&K has recommended 265 schools to the ministry, seeking its approval.

A total of 20 master trainers have been trained at New Delhi, one each for the district. “PM SHRI Schools will provide leadership to other schools in their respective areas by providing mentorship. Focus will be on learning outcomes of every child in every grade while promoting critical thinking, communication, collaboration and creativity in all schools,” the LG said.

Alok Kumar, principal secretary of school education, gave a detailed presentation on the guiding principle for selection for the schools under the scheme.

Sinha also directed to prepare a comprehensive five-year plan to reduce the distance of schools for children.

He directed the school education department for inclusion of life history and contributions of inspirational icons like General Zorawar Singh, Brig Rajinder Singh, Maqbool Sherwani and other prominent personalities in schools' curriculum.

He also directed the department to ensure vocational training and skill development programmes in schools as well as inclusion of Indian philosophy in all universities of the Union territory.

