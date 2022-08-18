PM to inaugurate Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Mullanpur on August 24

Conceived over eight years ago, the state-of-the-art Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Medicity, New Chandigarh, will finally be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 24.

The foundation stone for the 300-bed centrally funded hospital was laid by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on December 30, 2013. Some of the OPD facilities were already launched in May this year.

Hospital director Dr Jigeeshu Divatia said all OPD services at the hospital will be made fully operational following the inauguration. “The OPDs are equipped to offer services for surgical oncology, medical oncology, radiation oncology, palliative care and preventive oncology, apart from chemotherapy, radiotherapy, radiology, CT scan, MRI, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, day care, pathology and lab facilities.”

He added that currently 25-30 patients were being attended to at the OPDs daily.

Set up on 50 acres, at a cost of ₹684 crore, the hospital will act as a tertiary care centre for the entire northern India, comprising Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. It is aimed at promoting cancer prevention, cure, rehabilitation and palliation for the region’s population.

Set up on the lines of Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai, it is fully IT-based with the facility for electronic medical records. It will also be interlinked with all Tata memorial centres of the country. This will help the region’s patients get online super-specialty consultation for managing various types of cancer ailments under the disease management groups.

The hospital also has an inn for cancer patients, besides residential hostels for doctors and nurses, and residential accommodation for faculty.

Spread over 250 acres in the immediate vicinity of PGIMER, Chandigarh, Medicity comprises sites for multi-specialty and super-specialty hospitals, medical research institutes, and housing facilities for doctors and other staff.

