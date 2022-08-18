PM to inaugurate Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Mullanpur on August 24
Conceived over eight years ago, the state-of-the-art Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Medicity, New Chandigarh, will finally be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 24.
The foundation stone for the 300-bed centrally funded hospital was laid by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on December 30, 2013. Some of the OPD facilities were already launched in May this year.
Hospital director Dr Jigeeshu Divatia said all OPD services at the hospital will be made fully operational following the inauguration. “The OPDs are equipped to offer services for surgical oncology, medical oncology, radiation oncology, palliative care and preventive oncology, apart from chemotherapy, radiotherapy, radiology, CT scan, MRI, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, day care, pathology and lab facilities.”
He added that currently 25-30 patients were being attended to at the OPDs daily.
Set up on 50 acres, at a cost of ₹684 crore, the hospital will act as a tertiary care centre for the entire northern India, comprising Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. It is aimed at promoting cancer prevention, cure, rehabilitation and palliation for the region’s population.
Set up on the lines of Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai, it is fully IT-based with the facility for electronic medical records. It will also be interlinked with all Tata memorial centres of the country. This will help the region’s patients get online super-specialty consultation for managing various types of cancer ailments under the disease management groups.
The hospital also has an inn for cancer patients, besides residential hostels for doctors and nurses, and residential accommodation for faculty.
Spread over 250 acres in the immediate vicinity of PGIMER, Chandigarh, Medicity comprises sites for multi-specialty and super-specialty hospitals, medical research institutes, and housing facilities for doctors and other staff.
Chandigarh: Four minor boys held for robbing auto driver
Police have apprehended four minor boys for robbing an auto-rickshaw driver of the victim, Vinod Kumar of Daria village's mobile phone and wallet in Sector 26 in the wee hours of Tuesday. He submitted that four boys had hailed his auto-rickshaw near the Sector-43 ISBT to reach the Grain Market in Sector 26 around 3.30 am on Tuesday. Kumar complained that as he stopped, all four boys got down. Two of them restrained him and another started manhandling him.
44-year-old man succumbs to Covid in Chandigarh, 8th death this month
Chandigarh recorded a Covid-related fatality for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, taking its toll this month to eight, compared to four last month. The patient, a 44-year-old man from Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, died at GMCH, Sector 32. As many as 89 people tested positive in Mohali, 67 in Chandigarh and 60 in Panchkula. At 520, Chandigarh has the highest number of infected patients, followed by Mohali with 427 and Panchkula with 201.
Truck claims scooterist’s life near Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake
A 35-year-old scooterist was killed after being hit by a truck near the Sukhna Lake light point on Wednesday morning. The deceased was identified as a resident of Phase 1, Monti, Ram Darbar. Police said he was working with a private company. Police received information about the accident around 7.30 am. The injured scooterist was rushed to PGIMER, where he was declared brought dead.
Out to save friend from goons, youth hacked to death in Kharar
A 26-year-old youth was murdered by a group of goons after Bunty went to rescue his friend who was being assaulted by them in Kharar's Barmajra village on the intervening night between Tuesday and Wednesday. According to his mother, Mamta, they were home around 12.45 am, when Bunty got an alarming call from his friend that he was being beaten up by some men. The entire incident was captured in CCTV cameras, police said.
Mohali: Vigilance Bureau arrests revenue official for seeking ₹8,000 bribe
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday arrested a revenue official for accepting ₹8,000 as bribe from a booth owner to issue hThe accused, Amrik Singhthe no-objection certificate. The accused, Amrik Singh, is posted as kanungo at the office of director, abadkari, at Punjab Mandi Bhawan in Sector 65. DSP Ajay Kumar of Vigilance Bureau's flying squad that caught the accused said they had received a complaint from a Ludhiana resident, Kuldeep Singh.
