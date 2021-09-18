Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PM’s birthday: Chandigarh unit of BJP organises blood donation camp
Leaders of Chandigarh unit of BJP taking part in the blood donation camp to mark the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the community centre of Sector 37. (HT PHOTO)
Leaders of Chandigarh unit of BJP taking part in the blood donation camp to mark the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the community centre of Sector 37. (HT PHOTO)
chandigarh news

PM’s birthday: Chandigarh unit of BJP organises blood donation camp

PM Narendra Modi’s birthday was celebrated with tree plantation drives and vaccination camps in many Chandigarh sectors
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON SEP 18, 2021 03:01 AM IST

As part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s “seva and samarpan abhiyan” to mark the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party organised 71 works of service in the city.

State spokesperson Kailash Chand Jain said, “A blood donation camp was organised by Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar district of BJP in collaboration with the team of PGI Blood Bank at the community centre of Sector 37.”

Tree plantation drives were carried out in Sectors 51, 35, 32, and vaccination camps were organised in Sectors 22, 52 and 32.

“Other activities included an eye camp for school children of Sahapur Colony, immunity booster distribution in Sector 22, cleanliness drive in Dadumajra Colony, distribution of wheelchairs in Sector 50 dispensary, felicitation of farmers and jawans by Kishan Morcha in Kishangarh, distribution of stationery to the children at Hallo Majra school,” added Jain.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.