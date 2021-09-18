PM’s birthday: Chandigarh unit of BJP organises blood donation camp

As part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s “seva and samarpan abhiyan” to mark the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party organised 71 works of service in the city.

State spokesperson Kailash Chand Jain said, “A blood donation camp was organised by Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar district of BJP in collaboration with the team of PGI Blood Bank at the community centre of Sector 37.”

Tree plantation drives were carried out in Sectors 51, 35, 32, and vaccination camps were organised in Sectors 22, 52 and 32.

“Other activities included an eye camp for school children of Sahapur Colony, immunity booster distribution in Sector 22, cleanliness drive in Dadumajra Colony, distribution of wheelchairs in Sector 50 dispensary, felicitation of farmers and jawans by Kishan Morcha in Kishangarh, distribution of stationery to the children at Hallo Majra school,” added Jain.