PNG adoption fails to gain steam in Panchkula

Even as the central government is pushing for a shift from LPG to PNG, its adoption in Panchkula remains limited, with infrastructure yet to reach most parts of the district. Against an estimated population of 6.91 lakh, including around 3.15 lakh in the city, the number of PNG connections remains low. (HT File)

Against an estimated population of 6.91 lakh, including around 3.15 lakh in the city, the number of PNG connections remains low.

According to officials of IndianOil-Adani Gas Pvt Ltd (IOAGPL), which operates PNG services in Panchkula, pipelines have so far been laid only in select pockets — Sector 5 of Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 27 and parts of the Industrial Area.

Expansion is underway in other areas, including Barwala, with connections being extended to both domestic and commercial consumers. Officials said the pace of work had improved since last year.

The municipal corporation had earlier granted permission to the agency for laying the main pipeline network in the city.

The limited reach comes despite Haryana’s broader push to scale up PNG adoption. Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini recently said 3.32 lakh PNG connections had been provided across the state so far, with the number expected to double in the coming months.

In Panchkula, however, the roll-out has lagged behind initial timelines. The project, which began in 2021, was slated for completion within two years but faced delays, with pipeline-laying work picking up pace only between late 2024 and early 2025 after intervention by the municipal corporation.

Residents say gaps persist even in areas where pipelines have been laid. “Not all households have been covered yet,” said Rakesh Aggarwal of Panchkula Vikas Manch, pointing out that connections had reached only a section of households so far.

In January last year, former mayor Kulbhushan Goyal had stated that the company had assured completion of PNG supply in Sectors 17, 18 and 6 within three months, and across the entire city within six months.