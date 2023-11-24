close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / PNG leak: Contractor booked for damaging gas line at Chandigarh school

PNG leak: Contractor booked for damaging gas line at Chandigarh school

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 24, 2023 09:50 AM IST

As per police, a complaint was received by the concerned SDO of the municipal corporation that Vee Kay Engineers of Shivalik Enclave, Manimajra had damaged the main gas pipeline during excavation of the main storm water line along with V-5 road in front of the Sector 40 Sampark Centre, Chandigarh

A day after digging work led to a PNG pipeline getting damaged near Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 40, police on Thursday registered a case against a private contract agency for damaging it.

As per Chandigarh education department officials, there were no injuries or damages, and the pipeline was fixed in the morning itself. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
As per Chandigarh education department officials, there were no injuries or damages, and the pipeline was fixed in the morning itself. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

As per police, a complaint was received from the MC SDO concerned that Vee Kay Engineers of Shivalik Enclave, Manimajra, damaged the main gas pipeline during excavation of the main storm waterline, along the V-5 road in front of the Sector 40 Sampark Centre.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

A case was registered under Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. As per UT education department officials, there were no injuries or damages, and the pipeline was fixed in the morning itself.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out