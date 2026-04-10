PNG network expansion in the pipeline in Chandigarh

Days after the central government mandated a transition from LPG to piped natural gas (PNG) in areas with an existing pipeline network, IndianOil-Adani Gas Private Limited (IOAGPL) has announced plans to expand its infrastructure in Chandigarh, with groundwork set to begin by the end of April. IndianOil-Adani Gas Private Limited, which introduced PNG services in Chandigarh in November 2016, has so far covered only about 30% of the city. (HT File)

The company, which introduced PNG services in Chandigarh in November 2016, has so far covered only about 30% of the city, including Sectors 32 to 38, 40 to 51, the Industrial Area (Phases 1 and 2), and Manimajra. Despite nearly a decade of roll-out, adoption remains limited, with around 22,000 households using PNG compared to approximately 3.08 lakh LPG connections.

A senior IOAGPL official said the immediate focus was to provide 1 lakh PNG connections within the 90-day compliance window in areas where infrastructure was already in place. “In sectors with an existing network, we aim to rapidly scale up connections. For new areas, pipeline-laying work will begin from Sector 7 by the end of April and is expected to be completed over the next three years,” the official said.

The expansion plan has received a boost from the municipal corporation, which has assured timely approvals for pipeline installation. “We recently held a meeting with MC officials, and they have committed to granting the required permissions at the earliest,” the IOAGPL representative added.

The renewed push follows the Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution Order, 2026, issued under the Essential Commodities Act on March 24. The order makes it mandatory for households in notified areas to switch to PNG within three months of receiving notice, failing which LPG refill supplies may be discontinued.

The directive comes amid concerns over global energy supply disruptions triggered by the ongoing West Asia conflict, prompting the Centre to accelerate the transition to a more stable and efficient fuel distribution system.

Deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav emphasised the urgency of the shift, highlighting multiple benefits of PNG, including enhanced safety, uninterrupted supply, cost-effectiveness, and environmental sustainability. He called for close coordination between civic agencies, utility providers and residents to ensure a smooth and time-bound transition.

To fast-track implementation, the Centre has directed all public authorities to grant right-of-way permissions within specified timelines, failing which approvals will be treated as deemed granted. The order also restricts authorities from levying charges beyond prescribed limits.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has been designated as the nodal agency to monitor execution and ensure compliance with the new guidelines.