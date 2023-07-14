Chandigarh: Sub-inspector’s son held with 10 gm heroin

Police on Thursday arrested a 29-year-old man with 10 gm heroin near Bhagwanpura Road. The accused, identified as Prince of Kishangarh, is the son of a UT police sub-inspector. As per police, the accused is a drug addict who used to supply drugs in the city and was arrested at a check post. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) has been registered at the IT Park police station. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the sub-inspector’s son at the IT Park police station in Chandigarh. (iStock)

Mohali Dera Bassi police arrested three men and a woman at a naka near Jawaharpur village after recovering24 kg marijuana from their possession.

Assistant sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh said the accused tried to flee after spotting the police party. After a chase, the police nabbed them and recovered the contraband from their gunny bags.

They have been identified as Bharat Kushwaha and Shambhu Kushwaha of West Champaran in Bihar, and Hari Ram and Lilavati of Uttar Pradesh. They were working as daily wage labourers and were being used as couriers for delivering the drugs.

The accused were produced in a local court and taken on two-day police remand. As per police, a a case has been registered against the accused.

Panchkula Police arrested a man, hailing from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, with 8.35 gm heroin on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Surajmani Sharma. He was arrested from Sector 14 while a crime branch team was on patrolling.

A case was registered under the NDPS Act at the Sector 14 police station. The accused was produced before a local court on Thursday and sent to two-day police custody.

