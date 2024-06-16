 Police arrest 6, recover 1kg heroin during cordon and search operation in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jun 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Police arrest 6, recover 1kg heroin during cordon and search operation in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 16, 2024 09:04 PM IST

A team led by joint commissioner of police (DCP) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja cordoned off a pocket of the Shimlapuri area of Ludhiana, which is known as a hot-spot for drugs and initiated a search operation

Local police on Sunday arrested at least 6 individuals and recovered a total haul of 1 kg heroin during a cordon and search operation in the Shimlapuri area of the city.

Police teams during a surprise checks in Shimlapuri area of Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Police teams during a surprise checks in Shimlapuri area of Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

A team led by joint commissioner of police (DCP) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja cordoned off a pocket of the Shimlapuri area, which is known as a hot-spot for drugs and initiated a search operation. The police teams conducted checks at over 100 houses.

Bike impounded, drug money seized

The DCP said that during the check, the police teams scanned at least 28 suspects. The police arrested six accused of possessing drugs and registered three separate cases against them. The police have recovered 1.033 kg heroin, one bike and 36,000 drug money from their possession.

The DCP added that the police also conducted checks at the houses of people who were facing serious charges. The police searched the houses of the accused who are facing trials in drug peddling cases, officials said.

The DCP added that raids were a surprise for the people involved in criminal activities. Such raids will continue in other parts of the city, he said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Police arrest 6, recover 1kg heroin during cordon and search operation in Ludhiana
