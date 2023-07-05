Chandigarh police nab one more member of ‘Irani gang’

Police have arrested another member of “Irani gang” from Maharashtra and brought him back to the city. The gang targeted senior citizens and robbed them of jewellery by posing as police officers. The gang’s leader Sultan Khan, 46, from Irani Colony, Sendhwa, Barwani, Madhya Pradesh, was produced before a court by Chandigarh police and his remand was extended by one day. (HT File Photo)

Police also recovered a gold bangle and a gold ring from the accused, identified as Ali Zama Zahoor Jafri, 38, hailing from Thane, Maharashtra. He was arrested on July 2 and brought on transit remand. He was produced before the district court, Sector 43, on Tuesday and sent to seven-day police remand.

The gang’s leader Sultan Khan, 46, from Irani Colony, Sendhwa, Barwani, Madhya Pradesh, was also produced before the court and his remand was extended by one day. He was arrested on June 25.

They have been arrested for their alleged involvement in four cases of robbery in the city. Posing as police officers, they used to ask senior citizens to take off their jewellery as a precaution against snatchings. They would take the jewellery and pack it in paper packets. Instead of returning the valuables, they would hand over a similar packet with fake jewellery to the victim. Another gang member stationed nearby would keep watch while a third waited with a vehicle to flee away with the booty.

