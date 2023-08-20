News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Man attempts to run over friend after spat, nabbed

Ludhiana: Man attempts to run over friend after spat, nabbed

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 20, 2023 10:11 PM IST

Police have arrested a Barewal road resident for murder bid after he allegedly ran over his friend at the latter’s house in Ayali Kalan.

A CCTV grab of the incident. (HT PHOTO)
The victim, Kamaljit Singh, sustained multiple injuries in the attack, which took place after he refused to help the accused resolve a dispute with a common acquaintance.

The accused has been identified as Karan Bhalla of Mahavir Enclave, Barewal road.

Kamaljit told police that he is friends with the accused, who, according to him, had indulged in a spat with a common friend, Desrah Kaku. He alleged that the accused had attempted to run over Destah as well, following which, the latter filed a complaint against him.

The complainant said Karan had sought his help to resolve the feud, but he refused to intervene.

On the night of August 18, the accused showed up at Kamajit’s house and attacked him. Later, he allegedly attempted to run him over with his car before fleeing from the spot.

The incident was captured in the closed-circuit television cameras installed outside the complainant’s house.

Kamaljit alleged that the accused had also begun threatening him against filing a complaint after the incident..

Sharing further details, assistant sub-inspector Balbir Singh, investigating officer, said a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.

