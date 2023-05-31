Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / One held for counterfeiting branded clothes in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 31, 2023 11:39 PM IST

Police arrested a new Shivaji Nagar resident for allegedly counterfeiting branded clothing items and supplying them in different parts of Ludhiana

Police arrested a new Shivaji Nagar resident for allegedly counterfeiting branded clothing items and supplying them in different parts of the city, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Ashwani Kumar of the new Shivaji Nagar. (Representational Photo)
As many as 927 caps with fake tags were also recovered from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Ashwani Kumar of the new Shivaji Nagar here.

Police arrested the accused on a complaint by Puma company’s representative Rakesh Chabbra of Gurgaon. The complainant said that he had come to know that the ,accused who owns a hosiery named Handa Hosiery in Punjabi Bagh near Mayapuri reproduces articles of the Puma brand.

He said that the accused was involved in selling the articles as original.

Assistant sub-inspector Jeewan Singh said that a case under sections 63 and 64 of the Copyright Act has been registered at the Tibba police station.

police puma
