1.78 kg heroin recovered from nine drug peddlers in Baramulla

Police arrested nine drug smugglers in Baramulla district and recovered 1.78 kg heroin and cash worth ₹69.20 lakh. This seizure represents a significant blow to the narcotics trade network operating in the Baramulla area, said a police spokesman. (Getty Images)

Police said the recoveries were made from Nambla, Isham and Bandi Uri areas of Uri, Baramulla.

“This seizure represents a significant blow to the narcotics trade network operating in the Baramulla area. At Nambla Uri, a specific information was received by police regarding smuggling of narcotics by Irfan Ahmad Najar, his wife Mehmooda Begum and Ghulam Rasool Sheikh of Nambla Uri,” a police spokesman said.

The spokesman said police, along with a magistrate, conducted the search of the house of Najar: “During search of the house, 490 gm of heroin-like substance and cash worth ₹6.45 lakh were recovered from the possession of Begum.”

The spokesman said on their disclosure, house of Sheikh was searched and 520 gm of heroin-like substance and cash worth ₹5.79 lakh were seized in presence of a magistrate.

“On their disclosure, house of Mohammad Subhan Dar of Hathlanga was also searched and another 420 gm of heroin-like substance and ₹56.95 lakh in cash were seized,” the spokesman added.

At Isham Uri, at a checkpoint, two persons, noticing the cops, tried to flee the spot, but were apprehended tactfully.

“They were identified as Mohammad Hafeez Aabasi and Zahid Hussain Aabasi. On frisking them, two packets of contraband-like substance, apparently heroin, weighing 65 gm and 75 gm, respectively, were recovered,” the spokesman said.

Police said at Bandi Rest House, Uri, based on a specific information regarding smuggling of narcotics, a checkpoint was established and during checking, a vehicle was intercepted.

The vehicle occupants, along with driver, tried to flee, but the alert police party apprehended them.

They were identified as Mohammad Saleem Qureashi (driver) and Afra Siyab, both of Nambla, and Mohammad Rafiq Awan of Thajal.

On frisking Siyab, police recovered one packet of heroin-like substance, weighing 80 gm, and another weighing 60 gm was recovered from Awan.

One packet of contraband, weighing 70 gm, was also recovered from the driver’s seat.

Police said through preliminarily investigation, it was learnt that under a well-hatched conspiracy, Pakistan-based handlers were pushing drugs inside J&K through such smugglers to spread drug addiction among the youth.

“This successful operation demonstrates the effectiveness of the continuous surveillance and intelligence gathering carried out by the police force in their fight against drug-related crimes,” the police spokesman said.