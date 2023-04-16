Panchkula: Three held for stealing 28 ACs from dealer’s house

Over two weeks after thieves stole 28 air-conditioners (ACs) from an AC dealer’s house in Sector 17, police have cracked the case with the arrest of three men. Kewal, who is into the business of sale-purchase of old ACs and accessories, had stocked ACs at his house. While he was out of station from March 28 to April 6, thieves had decamped with 28 ACs. (HT)

The accused are Rohit, Roshan Lal and Anirudh, all residents of the same sector. They had stolen 13 split ACs and 15 window ACs from the house of Kewal Krishan Amrohi.

Kewal, who is into the business of sale-purchase of old ACs and accessories, had stocked them at his house. While he was out of station from March 28 to April 6, thieves had decamped with 28 ACs. The accused were captured in CCTV cameras while scaling the house’s wall. They were produced before a court on Saturday and sent to two-day police remand.