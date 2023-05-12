Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 men caught smuggling 25 khair wood logs in Pinjore

3 men caught smuggling 25 khair wood logs in Pinjore

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 12, 2023 07:10 AM IST

Panchkula police said the naka was set up near Madawala village by the detective staff following a tip-off regarding theft of khair wood from a forest

Police arrested three men after recovering 25 logs of khair wood from their mini-truck at a naka near Madawala village in Pinjore on Wednesday.

Panchkula police stopped a mini-truck bearing a HP registration number for checking. But on spotting the cops, the truck driver jumped out and tried to flee. A chase ensued and he was nabbed, along with his two aides. (Getty Images)
The accused were identified as Chaman of Majri, Panchkula; and Anwar, alias Anu, and Pritpal, alias Preet, of Pinjore.

Police said the naka was set up near Madawala village by the detective staff following a tip-off regarding theft of khair wood from a forest. There, police stopped a mini-truck bearing a HP registration number for checking. But on spotting the cops, the truck driver jumped out and tried to flee. A chase ensued and he was nabbed, along with his two aides.

On checking the vehicle, police recovered 25 logs of prized khair wood loaded in the vehicle.

A case under Sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Indian Forest Act, was registered at the Pinjore police station.

The accused were produced before a court and sent to four-day police remand.

