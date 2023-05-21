Ludhiana: Two held for trying to avail loan against fake gold

The police have arrested two men for allegedly trying to avail loan from a finance company in Doraha by using fake gold. The accused in custody of Doraha police on Sunday. (HT Photo)

However, one of their aides managed to escape.

According to police, the accused had approached the branch manager for a loan against gold.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ranjit Singh of Thuhi village of Nabha of Patiala and Ranjit Singh of Bhutta village of Ludhiana. Their aide, who escaped, is Jagdish Bajwa of Jandiala Guru of Amritsar.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Rohit Kaushal of Mohalla Nanchahal, Jalla road of Payal. Kaushal said that he is manager at Muthoot Mercantile Doraha Branch, which deals in gold loans.

He said that on Saturday, three men approached the branch seeking loan against gold. The accused produced 11.40 gm gold jewellery worth ₹6 lakh to be mortgaged against the loan. The jewellery also had 22 carats engraved on it.

The complainant said that none of the accused was a local which made him extra cautious. When scanned, he found the gold was fake.

The complainant said that he, along with other employees of the branch, nabbed two of the accused, while one of their aides managed to escape.

Sub-inspector Vijay Kumar, SHO at police station Doraha, said that an FIR under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 511 (attempt to commit offences), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC at Doraha police station has been lodged against the accused.