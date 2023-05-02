Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hotelier among two held for theft at Chandigarh flat

Hotelier among two held for theft at Chandigarh flat

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 02, 2023 03:00 AM IST

Chandigarh Police said probing into the theft case, a crime branch team nabbed Shakeel Rana from the parking lot of a park in Sector 51 on April 29 and recovered a stolen wrist watch

Police have cracked the April 27 burglary at a Sector-49 flat with the arrest of two men, including the owner of a hotel.

The accused have been identified as Shakeel Rana, 37, alias Monu of Sector 51, Chandigarh, who committed the burglary, and Kapil Dev, 47, of Kajheri village, Sector 52, who bought a stolen laptop from Rana. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused have been identified as Shakeel Rana, 37, alias Monu of Sector 51, who committed the burglary, and Kapil Dev, 47, of Kajheri village, Sector 52, who bought a stolen laptop from Rana.

Dev, according to the police, is the owner of KD Hotel in Kajheri.

Police said probing into the theft case, a crime branch team nabbed Rana from the parking lot of a park in Sector 51 on April 29 and recovered a stolen wrist watch. During interrogation, he disclosed that he sold a stolen laptop to Kapil for 6,000, following which both were nominated in the theft and trespassing FIR.

The laptop was recovered from Kapil and through further investigation, police also recovered a pearls set and keys of a Honda City that were stolen from the flat.

Police said Shakeel was previously also arrested in another theft case, while Kapil was arrested in a Copyright Act case.

