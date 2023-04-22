Two snatchers active in Chandigarh, Mohali nabbed

Police have arrested two snatchers who were wanted for multiple cases of theft and snatching in Mohali and Chandigarh.

As many as 20 mobile phones, a country made pistol and a sharp-edged weapon were recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Virpal Singh of Bapu Dham Colony, Chandigarh, and Anil Kumar of Phase 11, Mohali.

Sharing details, DSP (City 2) Harsimran Singh Bal said the duo was stopped for checking at a police naka in Phase 11. On frisking them, police recovered a .315-bore country made pistol from Virpal and a sharp-edged weapon from Anil.

Through further questioning, police also recovered 20 snatched mobile phones from the accused. Bal said both accused were history-sheeters. They are named in four snatching cases in Chandigarh and another at Sohana police station in Mohali.

The accused were produced before a court and sent to two-day police remand.

They have been booked under Sections 398 (attempt to commit robbery or dacoity when armed with deadly weapon) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.