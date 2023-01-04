Chandigarh SIT at Haryana minister Sandeep Singh’s house for sexual harassment probe

Chandigarh Police’s special investigation team (SIT) reached the Sector 7 residence of Haryana minister Sandeep Singh, who is charged with sexual harassment of a woman athletics coach, on Wednesday morning. A police team brought the complainant also to the house after she recorded her statement in the court.

A case of sexual assault is registered against the former Indian hockey team captain Sandeep Singh at the Sector 26 police station in Chandigarh.

The complainant was brought in a vehicle that went up to the minister’s official residence after which she was taken back. Police set up barricades outside the house and kept the media at a distance.

Earlier, the coach recorded her statement before a magistrate. On Tuesday, she said that until the minister resigns, the investigation will be biased. Speaking to the media after appearing before the special investigation team (SIT) of Chandigarh Police, she said, “I heard the chief minister’s statement this morning, in which he is taking the side of Sandeep Singh. Until the minister resigns, it will be a matter of bias.”

Will wait for probe report: Khattar

She claimed that chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar is trying to influence the probe. Her statement came after Khattar said on Tuesday, “A woman player has accused Sandeep Singh but he is not guilty yet. We have removed him from the post (of sports minister), so that the investigation can be done smoothly. We will wait for the investigation to be over.”

Despite Khattar’s statement and Sandeep Singh’s announcement that he is giving up the sports portfolio after the charges were levelled, there has been no formal notification to this effect or reallocation of the portfolio. He also continues to hold the portfolio of stationery and printing.

The woman coach alleged pressure from Haryana Police. “Chandigarh Police did not put any pressure on me. Haryana Police is trying to pressurise me,” she said.

Offered ₹1 crore to stay mum: Complainant

The coach also claimed there were attempts to silence her. “I’m receiving phone calls that I can leave and go to any country I want and I would get ₹1 crore for a month. I have been asked not to take back my complaint but keep shut and fly to some other country,” she said.

Her advocate Dipanshu Bansal said, “Questions have been answered for eight hours on Tuesday. Whatever records my client had, we have already handed over to the police. The phone has also been given to the police. She was questioned for the fourth time (on Tuesday).”

“We will give two or three days to the police for arresting Sandeep Singh and get her statement recorded before the magistrate,” he added.

Arrest Sandeep by January 7: Protesters

Khap panchayats have warned of extensive protest if the minister is not arrested by January 7.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Daljeet Singh said, “We want to ensure that justice is delivered to the victim. The khap has given the government time till January 7. If Sandeep Singh is not sacked and arrested, we will protest extensively.”